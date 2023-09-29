Netflix October 2023 Lineup: Horror, Documentaries, and More

Netflix has announced its exciting lineup for October 2023, featuring a highly-anticipated horror series, thrilling documentaries, and a range of other shows and movies.

One of the most anticipated releases is “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a horror series directed Mike Flanagan and starring Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, and Kate Siegel. This series promises to deliver spine-chilling suspense and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In addition to horror, Netflix is also offering a variety of documentaries. “Beckham” takes a deep dive into the personal life and soccer career of the iconic David Beckham. The series explores his humble beginnings, his determination to succeed, and the challenges he faced along the way. Through unprecedented access to Beckham, his family, and his teammates, this documentary offers an intimate portrait of one of the world’s most famous athletes.

Another documentary that will capture viewers’ attention is “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul.” This four-part docuseries explores the controversial rise of Juul, a vaping company that was once the fastest-growing in history. Based on the book TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, the series examines the impact of Silicon Valley innovation and the ultimate downfall of Juul.

Apart from horror and documentaries, Netflix’s October schedule offers comedy specials, a new dinosaur series, and the seventh season of the adult animated comedy “Big Mouth.”

The October lineup on Netflix includes a diverse range of content to satisfy different tastes. Whether you’re a horror fan, sports enthusiast, or documentary lover, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

