Netflix has made it clear that it is not interested in live sports despite its upcoming live golf tournament, THE NETFLIX CUP. The platform’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, stated that Netflix is focused on the drama aspect of sports and does not see a profitable path in broadcasting big-league sports. While Netflix has had success with sports docuseries like QUARTERBACK and BECKHAM, it has chosen to stick to its current model rather than spending large amounts of money on expensive sports rights. This sets Netflix apart from other streaming services, such as Prime Video and YouTube TV, that have invested heavily in live sports offerings.

Although Netflix is not pursuing live sports broadcasting, it is interested in bringing live content to the site. The company has been experimenting with live-streaming capabilities, but technical difficulties in past events have raised questions about its ability to deliver a seamless live experience. Despite these challenges, Netflix is committed to refining its live-streaming capabilities and exploring new ways to engage audiences.

THE NETFLIX CUP, the upcoming golf tournament, will feature stars from the Netflix originals FORMULA 1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE and FULL SWING. Four pairs, consisting of a Formula 1 driver and a golfer, will compete for the Netflix Cup. This event is an example of how Netflix is leveraging the drama of sports through docuseries rather than live sports broadcasting.

Overall, Netflix remains focused on its current model of sports docuseries and sees value in the drama aspect of sports rather than live sports broadcasting. It is continually working to improve its live-streaming capabilities and find innovative ways to engage its audience.

Source: Movieguide® (no URL provided)