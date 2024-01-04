Summary: Following Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, there is uncertainty about Nick Saban’s return as the team’s football coach. While there are no official statements about his future plans, Terry Saban, Nick Saban’s wife, shared that they would be watching a movie on Netflix instead of the second College Football Playoff semifinal game between Texas and Washington. Terry Saban mentioned that they have been enjoying a foreign film, which helps take their minds off the defeat.

It’s a quiet evening in Pasadena, California, as Alabama’s football coach, Nick Saban, takes a break from the game. After his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Rose Bowl, there is no official word yet on Saban’s future plans. However, his wife, Terry Saban, provided some insight into what they will be doing in the immediate aftermath.

Instead of watching the second College Football Playoff semifinal game, Terry Saban revealed that they have something else in mind. “Let’s watch Netflix,” she suggested to her husband, who agreed. The couple has been engrossed in a foreign film, perhaps Turkish, according to Terry Saban. Despite the need for subtitles, she believes that it serves as a good distraction from the recent defeat.

By opting for Netflix over a football game, the Sabans are prioritizing relaxation and taking their minds off the intense competition. After the postgame press conference, Terry Saban approached her husband with a hug and some comforting pats on the back. While the couple continues to keep their plans for the future under wraps, their focus for now lies elsewhere.

As the speculation about Nick Saban’s coaching future continues, a young woman in their group interjected when asked about his plans. “We’re not answering questions like that right now,” she responded, implying that any decisions about Saban’s future coaching endeavors are currently off-limits.

In the meantime, the Sabans will find solace in the world of Netflix as they immerse themselves in a foreign film, briefly escaping the disappointment of the Rose Bowl loss.