Netflix Resumes Filming “The Perfect Couple” After WGA Strike

Netflix has resumed filming its limited series “The Perfect Couple” in Nantucket, Massachusetts, signaling a return to normalcy for the entertainment industry after the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America strike. The series, which features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Omar Epps, had come to a halt due to the strike but resumed production less than 48 hours after the pickets were lifted.

However, the current shoot is reported to be primarily second unit work, as the ongoing strike SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, prevents the main cast from participating. Earlier in the year, filming had taken place in Chatham, Massachusetts, where various locations in the town were used to portray Nantucket in the story.

“The Perfect Couple” is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling murder mystery novel and revolves around a Nantucket native, Celeste Otis, who is set to marry into one of the wealthiest families in the area. However, a shocking discovery on the morning of the wedding turns everyone at the celebration into a suspect. The series is directed Susanne Bier, known for her work on “The Undoing,” and is produced Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps.

Filming for the series was scheduled to take place on Nantucket’s Main Street, with several areas decorated for the Fourth of July. However, the scenes shot did not require the presence of writers. Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for the series.

“The Perfect Couple” is developed 21 Laps under their overall deal with Netflix, with showrunner Jenna Lamia at the helm. The series is executive produced Susanne Bier, Gail Berman, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Elin Hilderbrand, and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group. This marks Kidman’s second collaboration with Bier, following their work together on the HBO crime drama “The Undoing.”

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are expected to resume negotiations on Monday.

