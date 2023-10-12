Netflix Stock Falls Amidst Market Volatility

Netflix (NFLX) saw a decline in its stock price, closing the recent trading session at $365.93, representing a -1.98% change from the previous day. This performance fell behind the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a 0.19% increase, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.71%.

Over the past month, Netflix shares have experienced a loss of 14.12%, underperforming both the Consumer Discretionary sector with a 2.8% loss and the S&P 500 with a 2.1% loss. Market participants are eagerly waiting for the upcoming financial results announcement from Netflix, scheduled for October 18, 2023. Analysts anticipate earnings of $3.47 per share, marking a year-over-year growth of 11.94%. Additionally, the consensus estimate predicts a revenue of $8.53 billion, indicating a 7.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, analysts project earnings of $11.91 per share and revenues of $33.68 billion, representing changes of +19.7% and +6.54% from the previous year, respectively.

Changes in analyst estimates for Netflix can provide insights into near-term business trends. Positive revisions typically indicate analysts’ optimistic outlook for the company’s health and profitability. Research suggests that these estimate changes correlate with future stock price performance. To leverage this, the proprietary Zacks Rank model was developed. Ranked from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven track record of exceeding expectations, with #1-ranked stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Currently, Netflix holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Netflix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.35, reflecting a premium compared to the industry average of 12.71. The stock also has a PEG ratio of 1.39, which takes into account the expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry, of which Netflix is a part, has an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

It’s worth noting that the Broadcast Radio and Television industry is within the Consumer Discretionary sector and holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, placing it in the bottom 19% of all industries. The Zacks Industry Rank compares industry groups’ performance based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within those groups.

To keep up-to-date with Netflix’s performance in the coming trading sessions, investors can stay informed at Zacks.com.

Source: Zacks Investment Research