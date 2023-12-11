Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund Highlights Netflix’s Performance in Q3 2023

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund recently released its Q3 2023 investor letter, shedding light on the fund’s performance and its top holdings. While the quarter began on a strong note, with July showing promising growth in the equity markets, the ongoing upward momentum in interest rates took a toll on many indexes, resulting in a negative quarter.

One notable finding in the investor letter was the fund’s allocation strategy. When compared to the Russell 1000 Growth Index, Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund was underweight in communication and consumer discretionary services, while being overweight in the information technology and healthcare sectors. This allocation remained consistent throughout the quarter, with the portfolio remaining underweight in consumer discretionary and consumer staples and overweight in information technology and healthcare.

Among the fund’s top holdings, Netflix, Inc. stood out. As a streaming platform headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix has seen significant growth in recent years. As of December 8, 2023, Netflix shares closed at $453.76 per share, with a one-month return of 2.06% and a 43.97% increase in value over the last 52 weeks. With a market capitalization of $198.602 billion, Netflix continues to be a prominent player in the industry.

However, Carillon Clarivest Capital Appreciation Fund expressed its concern about Netflix’s performance in the third quarter. The fund noted that the company missed expectations, suggesting that their crackdown on password sharing has yet to deliver the sales growth anticipated analysts.

Netflix’s popularity among hedge funds remains evident, as it holds the 12th position on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. In the third quarter, 102 hedge fund portfolios held shares of Netflix, a decrease from 114 in the previous quarter according to our database.

