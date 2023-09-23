Exciting New Netflix Releases Coming Next Week

September is coming to a close, which means we only have one week left to enjoy the remaining new releases on Netflix. However, there are still some exciting titles coming up that you should consider adding to your watchlist. Here are six new releases to look forward to:

1. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”: This Netflix adaptation from director Wes Anderson is a must-watch for fans of his unique visual aesthetic. The movie, based on a deep cut from Roald Dahl’s body of work, follows a rich man who learns about a guru with the ability to see without using his eyes. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley, this short film has received a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. “Castlevania: Nocturne”: This beautifully animated vampire tale takes place during the French Revolution. As the peasant class rises up against the aristocracy, a new threat emerges in the form of powerful vampires aiming to take over the world. This Netflix series promises stunning battle scenes and darkly ominous churches as it follows the last descendant of a family of vampire hunters who leads the resistance.

3. “Song of the Bandits”: This Korean-language Western series is set in the 1920s during the Japanese imperial rule of Korea. It depicts the Joseonian uprising against Japan in a classic good vs. bad Western story. The show explores the intricate lives of its characters amidst the big-picture conflicts of the time. With nine episodes, this historical drama delivers intrigue and sandstorms in the hotly contested borderlands.

4. “The Devil’s Plan”: This reality show offers a mind game survival competition with a grand prize of 500 million Korean won. Participants, including celebrities and influencers, are challenged to take off their social masks and reveal their true identities. Expect suspense and strategic maneuvering in this captivating Korean reality series.

5. Alien Documentary: Netflix will release a documentary exploring the topic of aliens. While details are scarce, it promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding extraterrestrial life. If you’re a fan of the unexplained and curious about the existence of aliens, this documentary is worth adding to your watchlist.

6. Crime Documentary: Another compelling documentary hitting Netflix is centered around a shocking crime. Though specific details have not been revealed, this true crime story is likely to captivate audiences with its exploration of the circumstances surrounding the crime.

These new releases offer a diverse range of genres and themes, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a fan of Wes Anderson’s unique style, animated vampire tales, Korean dramas, or thought-provoking documentaries, Netflix has you covered with its upcoming content.

