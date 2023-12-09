Netflix Orders New Ranching Drama Ransom Canyon

Netflix is set to expand its lineup of Western dramas with the upcoming series Ransom Canyon. The streaming service has greenlit 10 episodes of the show, which is based on Jodi Thomas’ book series of the same name. Ransom Canyon will follow the lives of three ranching families in the picturesque Texas Hill Country.

While similar to Taylor Sheridan’s popular series Yellowstone in terms of showcasing family conflicts and the challenges of ranch life, Ransom Canyon will add a romantic twist to the mix. Netflix’s Head of Drama, Development Jinny Howe describes the show as a contemporary Western romance that offers a comforting viewing experience. The series promises stunning vistas and an immersive setting that allows audiences to escape into the picturesque world of Texas ranches.

The cast of Ransom Canyon includes Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in lead roles. Duhamel will portray Staten Kirkland, the owner of the Double K Ranch, who fiercely defends his way of life against external threats. Kelly’s character, Quinn, is a concert pianist who returns to Texas to start anew. The first season of the show will adapt storylines from the initial book in Thomas’ series.

Created April Blair, known for her work on the hit series Wednesday, and directed Amanda Marsalis, who has worked on Ozark, Ransom Canyon is set to captivate viewers with its compelling characters, heartfelt drama, and captivating storyline.

As Netflix continues to cater to the growing demand for Western dramas, Ransom Canyon promises to deliver an engaging and romantic take on ranching life that will leave audiences eagerly awaiting each new episode.