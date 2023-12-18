The Significance of The Crown’s Closing Moments, Despite Netflix’s Auto-Play Feature

Summary:

While Netflix’s auto-play feature can be frustrating for viewers who want to savor the closing moments of a show, it is important to recognize the significance of those moments. In the final episode of The Crown’s fourth season, the poignant nod to Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal of Princess Margaret is undermined the abrupt transition to the next episode. This article explores the importance of these closing moments and the impact they have on the overall narrative of the series.

In the final moments of The Crown’s fourth season, viewers are treated to a poignant tribute to Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal of Princess Margaret. The choice of the song “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” at the end of the eighth episode resonates deeply with fans of the show. However, this emotional connection is swiftly interrupted Netflix’s auto-play feature, which immediately starts the next episode before viewers have a chance to process what they’ve just witnessed.

Despite this interruption, it is crucial to acknowledge the significance of these closing moments. Vanessa Kirby’s performance as Princess Margaret has been a standout throughout the series, capturing the essence of the character in both her youth and later years. The choice of “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” serves as a poignant reminder of the parallels between the younger and older versions of Princess Margaret, as well as the impact of her relationships on her life.

Throughout the series, music has played a vital role in Margaret’s story. It is her lifeblood, a way for her to express herself and find solace in the midst of royal duties and personal struggles. In this final season, as Princess Margaret faces the challenges of aging and declining health, music becomes even more meaningful. The duet with her father, King George VI, in the closing moments of her final episode is a gut-wrenching moment that showcases the profound emotions she experiences.

While Netflix’s auto-play feature may be frustrating for those who wish to fully immerse themselves in the show’s closing moments, it is essential to recognize the depth and significance of these moments. The Crown has always excelled at capturing the complexities of its characters, and the final season is no exception. As viewers, it is our responsibility to appreciate and reflect on these significant moments, even if the convenience of technology sometimes gets in the way.