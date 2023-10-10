Netflix Faces Challenges in Streaming Growth, Makes Changes to Executive Team

Growth for streaming video services like Netflix has become increasingly challenging in recent times. Many consumers have already chosen their preferred streaming service or have even reduced their streaming usage due to rising costs. As a result, Netflix has seen a decline in its shares, losing nearly 2% in Tuesday’s trading.

However, Netflix is not sitting idly in the face of stagnation. The company is making significant changes to its upper management. Last week, new C-suite members were appointed to the positions of Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer. In addition, Jeremi Gorman, the former head of advertising sales, has been replaced Amy Reinhard. The decision to bring in Reinhard was made to inject new energy into ad sales, which have been struggling due to a lack of promotion for the ad-supported tier.

While growth is challenging domestically, there is potential for expansion in the international market, particularly in the United Kingdom. UK viewers are contributing to revenue growth tuning in to popular series like “Top Boy” and “The Crown.” Netflix reported a 12% increase in revenue in the region between 2021 and 2022, indicating room for growth. Average monthly revenue in the UK has also risen 14% compared to the previous year. However, the overall size of the UK market may limit further growth opportunities.

Analysis: Netflix Stock Ratings and Potential

Analysts generally have a favorable outlook on Netflix. With 19 Buy ratings, 13 Hold ratings, and only one Sell rating, the consensus among analysts is that Netflix stock is a Moderate Buy. Furthermore, the average price target for Netflix stock is $470.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57% for investors.

Source: This article is based on the information from an undisclosed source.

Definitions:

– C-suite: Refers to the highest-level executives in a company, typically including the CEO, CFO, and other top-ranking positions.

– Ad-supported tier: A subscription plan offered streaming services that includes advertisements in the content.

– Revenue: The income generated a company from its business activities.

– Upside potential: The potential for an increase in the price or value of a stock.

Source: This article is based on information from an undisclosed source.