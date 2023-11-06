Netflix Explores Live Sports Streaming to Stay Ahead of Competitors

Netflix, the popular streaming giant, is reportedly considering live streaming a highly anticipated boxing match featuring internet personality and professional boxer Jake Paul. Additionally, the company is in discussions to potentially broadcast matches from the Premier Boxing Champions show. This move comes as Netflix seeks to expand its offerings into the live sports streaming market.

While Netflix initially hesitated to venture into live sports due to the high costs associated with sports rights, the company has now recognized the potential for growth in this space. On November 14, Netflix will debut The Netflix Cup, a live golf tournament featuring athletes from its successful documentary series Drive to Survive and professional golfers from the Full Swing docu-series.

Although discussions regarding the boxing match are still in the early stages, sources have indicated that a final deal may not be reached. The Premier Boxing Champions show, which currently airs on Paramount’s Showtime, is searching for a new channel due to the impending closure of Showtime’s sports division the end of the year.

For Netflix, the opportunity to live stream a boxing match featuring Jake Paul would provide valuable insights into the potential profitability of sports streaming. Furthermore, it would serve as a platform to further promote the company’s documentary about Jake Paul, titled Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, which was released earlier this year. Competitors such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video have already dipped their toes into live sports streaming, broadcasting major league soccer and Thursday night NFL games respectively.

FAQ:

Q: What is the potential impact of live sports streaming on Netflix?

A: By entering the live sports streaming market, Netflix can diversify its content offerings and appeal to a broader audience. It also allows the company to gather valuable data on the profitability and business prospects of sports streaming.

Q: How is Wall Street reacting to Netflix’s foray into live sports streaming?

A: Wall Street analysts hold a cautious yet optimistic view on Netflix. The consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, reflective of macro pressures and increasing competition in the streaming industry.

Q: What is the current stock performance of Netflix?

A: Netflix shares have risen approximately 47% year-to-date. The average price target of $462.55 suggests a potential 7% upside.