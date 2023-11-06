In a surprising move, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is considering entering the live sports streaming arena. While the company has previously shied away from the high costs associated with sports rights, it seems that they are now looking to tap into the potential benefits of the live sports market.

One of the potential events that Netflix is exploring is a boxing match featuring popular YouTube influencer and boxer, Jake Paul. Talks are still in the early stages, and there is no guarantee that a final deal will be reached. However, if Netflix does manage to secure the rights to stream the match, it could provide valuable insights into the profitability and business prospects of the sports streaming space.

This move into live sports streaming aligns with Netflix’s recent efforts to improve its business and stay competitive in the streaming industry. The company has been cracking down on password sharing and focusing on delivering high-quality content to its subscribers.

Netflix’s interest in live sports streaming comes as other streaming services, such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, have already made their mark in the field. Apple TV+ streams major league soccer games, while Amazon Prime Video offers live coverage of Thursday night football games in the National Football League.

While Netflix’s foray into live sports streaming is an exciting development, it is important to consider the broader context. Macro pressures and rising competition in the streaming space have led some on Wall Street to approach Netflix with caution. However, the overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on analyst recommendations.

As Netflix explores new territory with live sports streaming, investors will be watching closely to see how this venture unfolds and if it contributes to the company’s continued success in the streaming industry.

