Netflix Receives Lowered Price Target from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer has lowered its price target for Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35% from the current price. Other equities analysts have also weighed in on Netflix. Barclays increased their price target to $375.00, Canaccord Genuity Group to $525.00, KeyCorp maintained a “sector weight” rating, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective to $505.00, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target to $475.00. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.12.

Netflix opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders at Netflix have been active, with Director Richard N. Barton and Director Jay C. Hoag selling shares. Hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC and Old North State Trust LLC are among the institutional investors that have increased their positions in Netflix.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services, offering a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides streaming content to members through internet-connected devices.

Source: FlyOnTheWall, MarketBeat