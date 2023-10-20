Is Netflix Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Shares of the streaming giant Netflix have been a hot topic of discussion on the social media platform Reddit. While NFLX stock has already had a significant 36% increase year-to-date, Wall Street analysts believe there is still more upside potential.

Netflix’s recent crackdown on password sharing has led to a boost in its paid membership base. In Q3 alone, the company saw a notable growth of 8.76 million paid net additions. However, the average revenue per user (ARPU) fell 1% due to a shift in plan mix, increased membership from countries with lower ARPU, and limited price increases over the past 18 months.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects its paid net additions to remain similar to Q3, but ARPU is anticipated to stay flat due to limited price hikes. Alicia Reese, an analyst at Wedbush, believes that the crackdown on password sharing will increase Netflix’s subscriber base. However, she also notes that the ad tier continues to impact the company’s ARPU.

Despite the short-term pressure on ARPU and increasing competition in the streaming business, Netflix’s strong focus on content, revenue, and earnings bodes well for long-term growth. Taking into account analyst recommendations, Netflix has received a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with 20 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell recommendation. The average NFLX stock price target is $458.97, suggesting a 14.24% upside potential.

In conclusion, Netflix has solid long-term prospects with its growing paid subscriber base, strong content offerings, and ability to generate solid cash flows. However, investors should exercise caution in the near term due to heightened competition and pressure on ARPU.

Source: Wedbush and various analyst reports.