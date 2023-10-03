“Suspicious Activity Detected on Your TipRanks Account”

A notification has been sent regarding suspicious activity on your TipRanks account, indicating a violation of our Terms of Use. This alert is prompted actions that may include:

Exceeding 80 page views of a specific page type within a 24 hour period.

Utilizing bots, crawlers, or other scraping tools.

It is important to note that in most cases, your account will be automatically reactivated within 24 hours. However, if your account remains disabled after this timeframe, we recommend contacting us to initiate the reactivation process.

Protecting the integrity and security of our users’ accounts is our top priority. By detecting and taking action against suspicious activity, we aim to ensure a safe and trustworthy environment for all TipRanks users.

If you believe that the notification is issued in error or have any concerns about the status of your account, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Our support team is available to address any inquiries you may have and guide you through the reactivation process, if necessary.

We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve any account-related issues. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we strive to maintain the highest level of security and user experience on TipRanks.

Definitions:

– Suspicious Activity: Actions or behaviors that raise concerns due to their deviation from normal patterns or known guidelines.

– Violation of Terms of Use: Actions that go against the agreed upon guidelines and requirements outlined in an organization’s terms and conditions.

Source: TipRanks