Netflix Appoints New CPO and CTO to Lead Product and Technology Efforts

Netflix has announced the appointment of Eunice Kim as its new chief product officer (CPO) and Elizabeth Stone as its chief technology officer (CTO). Kim will be responsible for overseeing all product efforts worldwide, while Stone will manage the company’s data and engineering teams.

Having joined Netflix in 2021 as the head of the Consumer Product Innovation team, Kim brings with her a decade of experience in product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube. She has also worked at tech startups, as well as companies like PepsiCo and Adobe Systems. Kim holds a B.A. from Columbia and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In addition, she serves on the board of directors for Cure CMD. Kim expressed her excitement about leading the product teams at Netflix and their mission to improve discovery and offer a broader range of entertainment options.

Stone, who joined Netflix in 2020 to lead the Data and Insights team, has a background in finance and experience leading teams at Nuna and Lyft. She holds a B.S. from MIT and a PhD from Stanford University. Stone emphasized the importance of technology in Netflix’s success over the years and her dedication to continuing to innovate for the benefit of members and the business.

According to Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, Kim and Stone have impressive track records within the technology industry. He expressed his excitement to see the ways in which they can enhance the Netflix experience, making it easier for users to find the right content at the right moment.

By appointing Kim as CPO and Stone as CTO, Netflix is reinforcing its commitment to delivering an exceptional user experience and leveraging technology to drive innovation. These appointments highlight the importance of product development and technology leadership in the streaming industry.

Sources:

– Variety (Variety.com)