New Research Reveals Disney as the Most Talked About Stock on Social Media

Disney has emerged as the most talked-about stock on social media, according to a recent study online trading provider City Index. The study analyzed the content created and viewed on TikTok and Instagram for every company in the S&P 500, revealing that Disney had the highest number of videos published and viewed, as well as the most hashtags used.

With a staggering 80 million views and 6,151 videos, the hashtag #disneystock, #disneystocks, or #disneyshares dominated the discussion surrounding Disney’s financial performance and investment potential. This significant engagement highlights the public’s keen interest in the entertainment giant’s stock.

Of the 500 companies included in the analysis, Disney’s compelling numbers outpaced all others. With a total of 44,177 hashtags related to Disney stocks and shares, it is evident that investors and social media users alike are actively following the company’s share price, which has stood at approximately $85 in recent weeks.

Despite experiencing a downward trend from its all-time high of over $200 in March 2021, when California health officials announced eased COVID restrictions allowing theme parks to reopen, Disney continues to captivate attention.

The study also identified other notable stocks generating substantial buzz on social media. Netflix secured the second spot, with over 13 million video views and 1,384 videos discussing its financial performance. Amazon trailed closely in third place, accumulating over 5.9 million video views, 17,278 hashtags, and 725 published videos. Tesla and Walmart rounded out the top five.

The data from City Index’s study paints a captivating picture of the stock market’s intersection with social media. The influence of popular brands and public familiarity with these companies appears to drive significant interest and discussion. With over 117 million views on videos featuring the top ten companies, it is evident that social media platforms have become a powerful tool for investors seeking advice and guidance on trading.

As trading becomes increasingly accessible to individuals beyond the finance industry, the landscape of investment opportunities and discussions on social media is bound to evolve further. The rise of “meme stocks” and the growing public fascination with trading highlights the need for continued exploration of this dynamic relationship between social media and the stock market.

