Netflix Announces New Game Titles and Animated Series

Netflix’s game studio is expanding its offerings with the release of around 40 new mobile games in 2023. As part of its Halloween promotion called “Netflix & Thrill,” the streaming giant announced the release of the popular Metroidvania/roguelike action game Dead Cells. The game, which has garnered widespread acclaim, features a headless blob-infused ghost protagonist and draws inspiration from the Castlevania series.

The Dead Cells: Netflix Edition will include the original game and various downloadable content, including a crossover with Castlevania. Subscribers to Netflix will have access to the game on both iOS and Android devices. It remains uncertain if the official game controller app can be used to play the game on a supported television.

Dead Cells is a sidescrolling roguelike game with procedurally generated maps that reset with each playthrough. It combines elements of roguelike and Metroidvania genres, providing a vast world filled with secrets and power-ups. As players progress, they unlock traversal mechanics, such as the double jump, to access previously inaccessible areas of the map. The game’s addictive formula has resulted in over 10 million copies sold across different platforms.

In addition to Dead Cells, Netflix also announced an enhanced version of the horror puzzle game Slayaway Camp. The game features a cute psychotic slasher named Skullface and challenges players to solve isometric puzzles while dispatching camp counselors. The Netflix release, titled Slayaway Camp: Netflix & Kill, is expected to include DLC from the Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – Deluxe Edition.

Both Dead Cells and Slayaway Camp are set to release before Halloween, with specific dates yet to be announced. As with all Netflix games, these titles will be free of ads and in-app purchases, offering a seamless gameplay experience.

Furthermore, Netflix revealed that an animated series based on Dead Cells is in development. Although the streaming platform has yet to announce its official home, it is speculated that Netflix will premiere the series, given its recent focus on animated adaptations of video games. The platform has teased shows based on Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, and Devil May Cry, and has previously released successful animated adaptations of the Castlevania franchise.

