Netflix Acquires High School Comedy ‘Incoming’ Starring Mason Thames and Kaitlin Olson

Netflix has recently acquired the rights to ‘Incoming,’ a high school comedy directed John and Dave Chernin, known for their work on the popular TV series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’ The film features an ensemble cast including Mason Thames from ‘The Black Phone,’ Bobby Cannavale, Kaitlin Olson, and Scott MacArthur from ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’

‘Incoming’ follows the story of four freshmen, portrayed Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro, as they navigate the challenges and excitement of their first-ever party. This directorial debut the Chernin Brothers is a production of Artists Road and Spyglass Media.

Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo, and Loren Gray also star in the film, with Spyglass Media stepping in to co-finance the project after Artists Road joined as the indie comedy’s production company. The collaboration between Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First, and Off-Road Productions led to the launch of Artists Road as a joint venture in 2020, focusing on comedy films.

The Chernin Brothers have made a name for themselves through their work on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’ As co-executive producers, they contributed significantly to the success of the FX sitcom created Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, which has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

Filming for ‘Incoming’ took place in Los Angeles during the summer of 2022. Previously, Dave and John Chernin collaborated on the comedy series ‘The Mick’ for Fox, which also starred Kaitlin Olson. The show revolved around a daring woman who moves to a wealthy neighborhood to care for her sister’s pampered children.

The producer credits for ‘Incoming’ are shared Nicholas Stoller and Conor Welch for Stoller Global Solutions, Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman, and Mark Korshak for Artists Road, and Peter Oillataguerre. Executive producers include Caroline James and Noah Nusinow.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the premise of ‘Incoming’?

A: ‘Incoming’ is a high school comedy that follows four freshmen as they navigate their first-ever party.

Q: Who are the directors of ‘Incoming’?

A: ‘Incoming’ is directed John and Dave Chernin, known for their work on the TV series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

Q: Who stars in ‘Incoming’?

A: The film features Mason Thames, Bobby Cannavale, Kaitlin Olson, and Scott MacArthur, among others.

Q: When was ‘Incoming’ filmed?

A: ‘Incoming’ was filmed in Los Angeles during the summer of 2022.

Q: Who are the producers of ‘Incoming’?

A: The producers of ‘Incoming’ include Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman, Mark Korshak, Peter Oillataguerre, Caroline James, and Noah Nusinow.