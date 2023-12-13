Netflix Secures Rights to New Ryan Reynolds Heist Comedy

Netflix has just made a major acquisition, securing the rights to a new heist comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds. The project will be written Dana Fox, known for her work on films like “The Lost City” and “Cruella.” Reynolds will also be producing the film, alongside Simon Kinberg, who has previously collaborated with Reynolds on the “Deadpool” movies.

Although the specific details of the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, sources suggest that it will be in the style of the popular “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise. Netflix triumphed over several other major studios and streaming platforms who were vying for the project. This isn’t the first collaboration between Reynolds and Netflix, as the actor has previously worked on projects like “The Adam Project,” “Red Notice,” and “6 Underground” for the streaming giant.

Currently, Reynolds and Kinberg are busy working on the highly-anticipated third installment of the “Deadpool” franchise under Marvel Studios. Fans can also look forward to seeing Reynolds in the upcoming high-concept comedy film “If,” directed John Krasinski, which is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2024. Kinberg, on the other hand, has recently produced “A Haunting in Venice” and has an action film titled “Lift” starring Kevin Hart, scheduled for release on Netflix in January.

Deadline initially reported the news of Netflix’s acquisition, indicating that the streaming platform is continuing to expand its diverse range of content with this exciting new addition.