Netflix Acquires Exciting New Erotic Thriller Script from Ben Ketai

Netflix continues to bring intriguing and captivating content to its platform, and its latest acquisition is no exception. The streaming giant has recently acquired the spec script titled “Undying,” an enticing erotic thriller penned talented writer Ben Ketai. The deal, reportedly in the mid-six against seven figures, signifies Netflix’s commitment to delivering diverse and boundary-pushing narratives to its ever-growing audience.

Renowned producer Shawn Levy, through his production company 21 Laps Banner, will bring “Undying” to life alongside Dan Cohen and Dan Levine. Moera Ainai will oversee the project, while Ketai will also serve as an executive producer. The combination of Ketai’s gripping storytelling and the expertise of the production team promises an immersive and thrilling experience for viewers.

“Undying” centers around a woman who feels suffocated motherhood and seeks solace in an affair with a former high school flame. However, her world takes a terrifying turn when she uncovers a shocking secret. The script’s blend of passion, suspense, and mystery is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ben Ketai has an impressive track record, having recently written and directed “River Wild,” a modern adaptation of a 1994 thriller. The film, featuring a talented cast including Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, and Adam Brody, quickly became a favorite on Netflix, ranking in the platform’s Top 10 for several weeks.

In addition to his success in film, Ketai has also made waves in the television industry. He played multiple roles as the creator, writer, director, and showrunner of the crime drama series “StartUp,” starring Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more. The series garnered a loyal following on Netflix after originally airing on Crackle for three seasons.

Ben Ketai’s creative prowess extends beyond television and film. Before his recent success, he had sold three pilot scripts, demonstrating his versatility as a writer. Currently, Ketai is working on an exciting project related to Mexican basketball for FX. Additionally, he is in the process of adapting the bestselling book “Unthinkable” for Toluca Pictures and MGM, further showcasing his ability to craft compelling narratives across various genres.

With his talent, experience, and the backing of Netflix, Ben Ketai is undoubtedly a rising star in the entertainment industry. Audiences eagerly await the release of “Undying” and look forward to being captivated Ketai’s storytelling prowess once again.

