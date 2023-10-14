Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights for Star Trek: Prodigy

Netflix has made a significant move in the science fiction genre securing the streaming rights for Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series in the beloved Star Trek franchise. This comes as a surprise since Paramount, the production company behind Star Trek, had previously kept a tight grip on the franchise and consolidated all streaming licenses to its own platform, Paramount+. However, it seems that the embargo on licensing Star Trek shows to other streaming services is now over.

Star Trek: Prodigy, created Kevin and Dan Hageman and part of producer Alex Kurtzman’s expanding universe, is the first entirely 3D animated series in the franchise and is aimed at a younger audience. It follows a group of alien teens and children who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship in the 24th century. The show has received critical acclaim and was renewed for a second season, but was unexpectedly canceled, leaving fans disappointed.

This acquisition Netflix is a significant step towards the streaming service potentially taking over another iconic science fiction franchise. Netflix’s acquisition of Star Trek: Prodigy could be seen as a move to compete with other streaming services that offer original science fiction content, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+.

The release date for Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix has yet to be announced. Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the second season, and the creators have expressed their gratitude to the dedicated fanbase for their support.

Sources: Variety

