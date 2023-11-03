New Netflix Guide: Films and TV Shows Leaving in November

As November approaches, Netflix subscribers eagerly anticipate the arrival of new films and TV shows on the platform. However, with every new month comes the bittersweet news of titles leaving the streaming service. To keep you informed and avoid any surprises, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to what is leaving Netflix US and UK versions throughout November.
Movies Leaving Netflix:
1. After Earth
2. Along Came a Spider
3. Annie (1982)
4. The Art of Love
5. Batman Begins
6. Bee Movie
7. The Big Short
8. Big Time Movie
9. Black Hawk Down (2001)
10. The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
11. The Cable Guy
12. Cliffhanger
13. Collateral
14. Coming to America
15. Conan the Barbarian (1982)
16. Conan the Barbarian (20th Century Fox)
17. The Dark Knight
18. The Dark Knight Rises
19. Deck the Halls
20. Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library
21. A Fairly Odd Summer
22. Fast & Furious (franchise)
23. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
24. 40-Love
25. Girl, Interrupted
26. The God Committee
27. Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
28. The Hunger Games (franchise)
29. Jinxed
30. Just Go With It
31. Killers
32. The Killing of a Sacred Deer
33. The Lady in the Van
34. Last Holiday
35. Legends of the Hidden Temple
36. Léon
37. Le Week-End
38. Liar, Liar Vampire
39. Love & Friendship
40. Man on a Ledge
41. The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
42. Mile 22
43. Miss Congeniality
44. The Negotiator
45. No Strings Attached
46. Piercing
47. The Pink Panther (2006)
48. The Pink Panther 2
49. The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists
50. The Pledge
51. Pride & Prejudice (2005)
52. Red Eye
53. Replicas
54. Reservoir Dogs
55. Ride Along
56. See for Me
57. Sex and the City: The Movie
58. Sniper: Legacy
59. Starship Troopers
60. Steel Magnolias
61. Summerland
62. Terminator Genisys
63. 2 Fast 2 Furious
64. Uncle Buck
65. Vampires
66. Wannabe Courageous
67. We Need to Talk About Kevin
68. The Wiz
69. The Yellow Birds
TV Shows Leaving Netflix:
1. Into the Badlands
2. Key & Peele
3. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
4. 100 Things to do Before High School
5. @gged
6. The Thundermans
7. Victorious
8. Voice
9. The Amazing Race
10. Damnation
11. Sister, Sister
12. Laguna Beach
13. Graceful Friends
14. Girlfriends
15. Eternal Love
16. Love Island USA
17. Sick Note
18. Valentino
Be sure to catch these titles before they are removed from Netflix. And remember, while some titles may be leaving, the streaming service always ensures there is a fresh slate of content to discover. Happy streaming!
FAQ
1. Will these titles be available on other streaming platforms?
Unfortunately, the availability of these titles on other platforms is subject to individual licensing agreements. We recommend checking other streaming services or physical media like DVDs for availability.
2. Can I request Netflix to keep a specific title?
Netflix determines the content available on its platform based on licensing agreements and user demand. While you cannot directly request Netflix to keep a specific title, you can provide feedback through their customer support channels.
3. Will these titles ever return to Netflix?
The availability of titles on Netflix is dynamic and subject to change. Some titles may eventually return to the platform due to new licensing agreements or partnerships with content providers. Keep an eye on Netflix’s updates for any potential returns.