New Netflix Guide: Films and TV Shows Leaving in November

As November approaches, Netflix subscribers eagerly anticipate the arrival of new films and TV shows on the platform. However, with every new month comes the bittersweet news of titles leaving the streaming service. To keep you informed and avoid any surprises, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to what is leaving Netflix US and UK versions throughout November.

Movies Leaving Netflix:

1. After Earth

2. Along Came a Spider

3. Annie (1982)

4. The Art of Love

5. Batman Begins

6. Bee Movie

7. The Big Short

8. Big Time Movie

9. Black Hawk Down (2001)

10. The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

11. The Cable Guy

12. Cliffhanger

13. Collateral

14. Coming to America

15. Conan the Barbarian (1982)

16. Conan the Barbarian (20th Century Fox)

17. The Dark Knight

18. The Dark Knight Rises

19. Deck the Halls

20. Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library

21. A Fairly Odd Summer

22. Fast & Furious (franchise)

23. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

24. 40-Love

25. Girl, Interrupted

26. The God Committee

27. Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

28. The Hunger Games (franchise)

29. Jinxed

30. Just Go With It

31. Killers

32. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

33. The Lady in the Van

34. Last Holiday

35. Legends of the Hidden Temple

36. Léon

37. Le Week-End

38. Liar, Liar Vampire

39. Love & Friendship

40. Man on a Ledge

41. The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

42. Mile 22

43. Miss Congeniality

44. The Negotiator

45. No Strings Attached

46. Piercing

47. The Pink Panther (2006)

48. The Pink Panther 2

49. The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists

50. The Pledge

51. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

52. Red Eye

53. Replicas

54. Reservoir Dogs

55. Ride Along

56. See for Me

57. Sex and the City: The Movie

58. Sniper: Legacy

59. Starship Troopers

60. Steel Magnolias

61. Summerland

62. Terminator Genisys

63. 2 Fast 2 Furious

64. Uncle Buck

65. Vampires

66. Wannabe Courageous

67. We Need to Talk About Kevin

68. The Wiz

69. The Yellow Birds

TV Shows Leaving Netflix:

1. Into the Badlands

2. Key & Peele

3. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

4. 100 Things to do Before High School

5. @gged

6. The Thundermans

7. Victorious

8. Voice

9. The Amazing Race

10. Damnation

11. Sister, Sister

12. Laguna Beach

13. Graceful Friends

14. Girlfriends

15. Eternal Love

16. Love Island USA

17. Sick Note

18. Valentino

Be sure to catch these titles before they are removed from Netflix. And remember, while some titles may be leaving, the streaming service always ensures there is a fresh slate of content to discover. Happy streaming!

FAQ

1. Will these titles be available on other streaming platforms?

Unfortunately, the availability of these titles on other platforms is subject to individual licensing agreements. We recommend checking other streaming services or physical media like DVDs for availability.

2. Can I request Netflix to keep a specific title?

Netflix determines the content available on its platform based on licensing agreements and user demand. While you cannot directly request Netflix to keep a specific title, you can provide feedback through their customer support channels.

3. Will these titles ever return to Netflix?

The availability of titles on Netflix is dynamic and subject to change. Some titles may eventually return to the platform due to new licensing agreements or partnerships with content providers. Keep an eye on Netflix’s updates for any potential returns.