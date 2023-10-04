Netflix May Increase Prices After SAG-AFTRA Strike

According to anonymous sources cited the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to raise its prices a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. These price increases are expected to occur in the United States, Canada, and several other global markets. The exact timing and cost of the revised plans are currently unknown.

Netflix has already taken steps to increase its revenue from customers. The company recently cracked down on password sharing and ended its basic plan, resulting in additional income. Currently, customers have the option to stream content with advertisements or pay up to $20 a month for an ad-free experience. Additionally, users must pay an extra fee to add non-household members to their account.

It is important to note that these reports are based on anonymous sources, and Netflix has not confirmed any plans of a price increase. However, if implemented, this move could significantly impact the streaming service’s subscribers and their monthly costs.

As streaming services become increasingly popular and competition heightens, it is not uncommon for companies like Netflix to adjust their pricing strategies. These price increases often reflect the rising costs of content production and licensing fees. However, they can be met with mixed reactions from customers, who may choose to cancel their subscriptions or seek alternative streaming platforms.

