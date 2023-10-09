Earn Money as a Social Media Influencer with TheSalt

A new opportunity awaits everyday individuals who dream of becoming social media influencers but lack a large following. TheSalt, a recently launched social media platform in New Zealand, is now offering to pay everyday users to promote brands on their social media accounts. Users can earn a minimum of $50 per post and have the chance to work with renowned companies such as McDonalds, Netflix, Toyota, and Uber Eats.

Unlike other influencer marketing platforms, TheSalt connects global brands with authentic users based on their interests and lifestyle. To register, users are required to answer a questionnaire consisting of over 70 questions about various aspects of their life, such as their family, preferred vehicle, food preferences, and banking choices. This information helps TheSalt match users with brands that align with their preferences.

TheSalt has already gained success internationally, paying out over $10 million to nano-influencers since its launch in South Africa in 2010. In New Zealand, where the cost of living can be high, TheSalt aims to provide households with an additional revenue stream to help with expenses.

The platform has partnered with major advertisers such as Audi, Captain Morgan, Dell, Durex, Mentos, Powerade, Uber Eats, and Xbox, and expects the same level of demand in New Zealand. Unlike traditional influencers who focus on aesthetics and follower count, TheSalt believes in the power of everyday users who genuinely love and use the products they promote. Advertisers see the value in aligning with these individuals and are willing to compensate them for their service.

Prior to its official launch, TheSalt already garnered nearly 1000 registered social media users through LinkedIn and Instagram posts. As the platform continues to expand, more opportunities will arise for everyday individuals to capitalize on their social media presence and earn money doing what they love.

Sources: TheSalt