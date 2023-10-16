Netflix’s Crackdown on Password-Sharing Boosts Subscribers, Sets Stage for Price Increases

Netflix’s recent crackdown on password-sharing has led to a surge in subscribers, with an estimated increase of about 6 million in the third quarter. As the only profitable major streaming platform, Netflix has taken a different approach from its competitors and focused on curtailing password-sharing outside of households. This move targeted more than 100 million viewers who use the service without subscribing.

Analysts at Bernstein note that Netflix now resembles a utility in many markets, and the challenge for the company lies in finding continued growth as it matures. However, market reports suggest that Netflix may consider raising prices after the end of the Hollywood actors’ strike, as the company has coped well with the strike due to its strong international presence and compelling content lineup.

Initially, Netflix’s ad plan, introduced last year, faced a slow start. However, industry analysts predict that the streaming giant will increase prices for its ad-free options in the coming months to encourage more subscribers to opt for the tier that includes commercials. Most viewers who subscribed to Netflix after the password crackdown have chosen the ad-free plans. Currently, the standard plan with ads costs $6.99 a month, while the ad-free plans start at $15.49.

Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes suggests that employing these tactics, Netflix is likely to double its ad-supported viewership next year. He also anticipates that Netflix will show more ads to users over time in order to catch up with its competitors.

Based on Visible Alpha estimates, the ad tier is projected to generate approximately $188.1 million in revenue in the third quarter, with an addition of 2.8 million subscribers.

Overall, Wall Street predicts that Netflix will report its strongest quarterly subscriber growth this year, with revenue in the third quarter expected to rise 7.7% to $8.54 billion. This exceptional growth is largely attributed to strong programming, including the latest seasons of popular shows like “Sex Education” and “Virgin River.”

In conclusion, Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing has had a positive impact on subscriber numbers and is expected to pave the way for price increases in the near future. By diversifying its revenue streams through ad-supported options, Netflix aims to sustain its growth and remain a dominant player in the streaming market.

Note: The original article has been edited and paraphrased to produce this new article. The original source can be found at Reuters.com.