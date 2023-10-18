Netflix Considers Increasing Licensed Content After Success of “Suits”

Netflix has hinted at the possibility of increasing its licensed content in the future, following the incredible success of the legal drama series “Suits” after its debut on the streaming platform in July. In its third quarter earnings statement, Netflix stated that as the competitive landscape evolves, there may be more opportunities to license hit titles to complement their original programming, delivering additional value for their members and rights holders.

Netflix pointed to the examples of “Friends” and “The Office,” two popular shows that were once available on the platform but no longer hold the license, as evidence of the success that licensed shows can bring. “Suits” had previously been available on other streaming services, but its availability on Netflix led to renewed interest and record-breaking viewership during the summer. The legal drama became the most-streamed acquired program and spent 12 weeks at the top of Nielsen’s streaming programs list.

“Suits” revolves around lawyer Harvey Specter and his associate Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to prove himself as a lawyer despite not having a law degree. The show’s success prompted NBCUniversal to collaborate with series creator Aaron Korsch on a new spin-off set in the same world. The spin-off will follow the “NCIS” and “CSI” approach, featuring new characters and taking place in a different city.

Netflix’s previous record-holder for the top spot on Nielsen’s streaming programs list was “Ozark,” which held the position for 11 weeks. Other popular Netflix shows like “You,” “Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Manifest” have also spent several weeks at the top of the list. The success of “Suits” has demonstrated the potential of licensed content on Netflix and may lead to a strategic increase in such offerings in the future.

