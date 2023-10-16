Netflix Sees Boost in Subscribers Amid Crackdown on Password-Sharing, Potential Price Hike

Netflix’s recent crackdown on password-sharing has reportedly led to an increase of approximately 6 million subscribers in the third quarter. The streaming giant’s decision to curb unauthorized sharing outside households has tapped into the more than 100 million viewers who use its service without a subscription. This move has likely contributed to Netflix becoming the only profitable major streaming platform.

While Netflix has resisted raising prices for its ad-free plans, unlike competitors such as Walt Disney, analysts speculate that the company may consider price increases after the conclusion of the Hollywood actors strike. Despite the strike causing turmoil in the industry, Netflix has managed to weather the storm due to its larger international presence and strong content lineup.

Furthermore, analysts predict that Netflix will raise prices for its ad-free options in the coming months to encourage more subscribers to opt for the tier that includes commercials, which generates higher revenue per user. However, it has been observed that most subscribers who joined Netflix after the password crackdown have chosen the ad-free plans. The ad-supported tier, currently priced at $6.99 a month, is expected to bring in approximately $188.1 million in revenue for the third quarter.

Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes suggests that Netflix will likely double its ad-supported viewership next year through these strategies. He also anticipates that Netflix will gradually increase the frequency of ads displayed to users, keeping up with its competitors.

Overall, Wall Street expects Netflix to report its strongest quarterly subscriber additions of the year, with revenue in the third quarter projected to rise 7.7% to $8.54 billion. This growth is attributed to the success of popular shows like “Sex Education” and “Virgin River.”

