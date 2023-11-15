Netflix and Making Space Partnership Opens Doors for Disabled Graphic Designers in Film Industry

Netflix has joined forces with Making Space, an educational and career access platform, to launch a pioneering tutorial program aimed at expanding opportunities for current and aspiring graphic designers with disabilities in the film and entertainment industry. The five-part course focuses on key art and poster design and covers essential design elements such as concept, style and lighting, composition, typography, and color and mood. The program is specifically tailored to accommodate disabled artists, including those who are blind or have low vision, chronically ill, Deaf or hard of hearing, and neurodivergent.

The tutorial was co-developed Netflix and Making Space, featuring a disabled and women-led team from Intuition Films and Making Space Media. The courses adhere to Netflix’s design standards and incorporate accessibility features like American Sign Language, captions, speed control, and customizable text display.

The partnership aims to equip disabled talent with in-demand skills applicable to film and entertainment work, enabling them to pursue a successful career in graphic design. The tutorial is open to everyone interested, although it primarily targets individuals serious about a career in graphic design with some experience. Upon completion of the course and assignment, selected artists will be considered for temporary contract opportunities at Netflix.

Through this initiative, Making Space and Netflix are providing new accessible pathways into the entertainment industry for disabled artists, based on talent and merit. The program addresses various barriers that hinder disabled artists from entering the industry, such as institutional biases, financial limitations, and regional accessibility. By creating a talent pipeline for graphic designers, the partnership aims to break down these barriers and offer paid work opportunities at one of Hollywood’s biggest studios.

The program also highlights the importance of representation and inclusion addressing how Hollywood markets to disabled consumers. Making Space emphasizes the significance of diverse storytelling in marketing materials and poster design, as they shape the audience’s perception of a film or show. The tutorial program serves as an opportunity to amplify disabled voices in the marketing realm, leading to greater audience engagement and inclusivity.

