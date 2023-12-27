Netflix Unveils Highly Anticipated Series at CES 2024

Netflix is set to make a big splash at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the unveiling of its highly anticipated new sci-fi drama series, “3 Body Problem.” The streaming giant will be showcasing the series at the Netflix Booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10-11 AM PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In addition to previewing the series’ trailer, Netflix has lined up an impressive lineup of talent to be present at the event. The show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, best known for their work on “Game of Thrones,” will be in attendance, along with Emmy-nominated writer-producer Alexander Woo. This star-studded lineup is sure to add to the excitement surrounding the series.

Attendees at the Netflix Booth will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of “3 Body Problem” through a virtual reality experience. By donning a headset, visitors can explore the mysterious world of the series in a fun and interactive way. This innovative approach to promoting the show highlights Netflix’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

But Netflix’s presence at CES 2024 doesn’t stop at the booth. The streaming giant will also be hosting private meetings with partners and clients at the ARIA Resort & Spa, where meeting suites will be customized to create a unique Netflix experience. Additionally, Easy’s Cocktail Lounge will be transformed into the Netflix Speakeasy, giving attendees a taste of the streaming service’s brand and style.

Overall, Netflix’s significant presence at CES 2024 is a testament to the growing influence of streaming platforms in the entertainment industry. With “3 Body Problem” set to debut on Netflix in March, this event is sure to generate buzz and excitement among fans of the sci-fi genre.