Netflix Appoints Mitchell Kreuch as Senior Director, Head of Advertising Sales – APAC

Netflix has announced the appointment of Mitchell Kreuch as its senior director and head of advertising sales for the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). Kreuch, previously the managing director for India and Southeast Asia at Twitter, expressed his excitement for the new role in a LinkedIn post, stating that he will be leading the ads team from Singapore.

With over six years of experience at Twitter, Kreuch has held various roles in APAC and global agency development. He has also served as the chief revenue officer at Kinetic Social in New York and worked with renowned companies such as Sizmek, The Walt Disney Company, and The New York Times in sales positions.

Kreuch expressed his gratitude to Peter Naylor, the VP of global ad sales at Netflix, for the opportunity. Naylor, previously the VP of sales Americas at Snap, has a wealth of experience in sales roles with companies like Hulu and NBCUniversal.

It is worth noting that at the moment, Netflix has not actively approached agencies in Singapore for ad sales solutions. However, this appointment suggests that the streaming giant is gearing up to expand its advertising efforts in the APAC region.

In November 2022, Netflix introduced its ad-supported plan, Basic with Ads, priced at $6.99 per month. Users who subscribe to this plan will experience an average of four to five minutes of commercials per hour and will not have the ability to download titles. Initially, the ads were 15 or 30 seconds in length and played before and during shows and films.

This move Netflix to introduce an ad-supported plan came after months of considering the idea, despite previous opposition the company’s co-CEO Reed Hastings. The Basic with Ads tier was initially launched in 12 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. Netflix has also partnered with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to ensure the viewability and traffic validity of its ads starting in the first quarter of 2023.

In recent months, Netflix has been expanding its presence in the APAC region, including investing $2.5 billion in creating South Korean content and appointing a new senior marketing director for Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

