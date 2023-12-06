Squid Game: The Challenge Gets Renewed for Season 2 and Expands Franchise

Netflix announced today that its popular game show, Squid Game: The Challenge, has been renewed for a second season. The news comes right before the finale of the first season, based on the hit Squid Game series that premiered on Netflix in September 2021. Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of Nonfictions Series, expressed his enthusiasm for the show’s success and the decision to greenlight a second season.

The release strategy for Squid Game: The Challenge is quite unique. Netflix released the first five episodes on November 22 and will drop the remaining four episodes on November 29. The season finale is scheduled for December 6 at 9 PM EST.

Squid Game: The Challenge is an ambitious game show, featuring 456 competitors who face a series of challenging tasks inspired the Korean-based series. In Season One, the participants took part in various games, including the infamous Red Light, Green Light, where over 250 contestants were eliminated. Other games such as the Dalgona candy game, battleship, marbles, and the treacherous glass bridge added to the excitement. The show even featured some unexpected internal challenges.

While Squid Game: The Challenge has gained significant popularity, it has also faced controversy. Some contestants have threatened legal action due to injuries and the cold conditions during the filming of the show.

In addition to the renewal of Squid Game: The Challenge, fans can look forward to a second season of the Squid Game series itself. Furthermore, a video game based on the franchise and a Squid Game experience in Los Angeles are also in the works.

The success of Squid Game has captivated audiences worldwide and its expansion into new seasons and additional experiences only shows its enduring popularity. Fans can eagerly anticipate more thrilling challenges and intense competition in the future.