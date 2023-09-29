The End of an Era: Netflix Sends Out Final DVD Shipments

Netflix is bidding farewell to its DVD-by-mail service after 25 years. The company announced earlier this year that it would be winding down this business as streaming has taken over. As a parting gift to its loyal DVD subscribers, Netflix will allow them to keep any discs they still have out. Customers who opted in to the “finale surprise” promo may also receive up to 10 extra red envelopes randomly selected from their queues. The company has shipped over 5 billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals over the years, with a peak of 20 million customers in 2011.

For those who wish to return their DVDs, Netflix will continue to accept DVD returns until October 27. As for the very first DVD ever sent out Netflix, it was “Beetlejuice” in 1988. While the company hasn’t disclosed what the last DVD will be, the final envelopes sent in September featured several favorites as a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

To commemorate the end of DVD shipments, Netflix has launched a DVD sleeping bag that resembles their iconic red envelopes. This item is available for purchase for $50 through the company’s online store. In addition, the company transformed its marquees on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and Times Square in New York City to express their gratitude to the millions of members who watched DVDs with them. The installations included actual DVDs and red envelopes.

As the DVD era comes to a close, Netflix continues to focus on its streaming platform, which has become the primary way people consume content. The company has revolutionized the way we watch TV shows and movies, and its transition from DVDs to streaming marks a significant milestone in the entertainment industry.

Source: This article is based on information from an article published on Variety and a video from Netflix’s YouTube channel.