Bradley Cooper’s Film “Maestro” Features Bard College Orchestra

In a harmonious collaboration between Hollywood and upstate New York, Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson had the honor of being selected to participate in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Netflix film, “Maestro.” The college’s pre-professional graduate orchestra, known as The Orchestra Now (TŌN), was chosen to perform in the movie as well as contribute to the film’s original soundtrack.

The film, starring Bradley Cooper as the renowned composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, required an orchestra to depict a 1989 Tanglewood performance Bernstein with a youth orchestra. Out of all the major pre-professional orchestras on the east coast, TŌN was deemed the perfect fit for the role.

To ensure authenticity, students from TŌN were sent to New York City for costume fittings and to ensure that the instruments they would be playing were appropriate for the 1989 timeline. By May of 2022, the orchestra was ready to showcase their talents at Tanglewood, the renowned music venue in western Massachusetts, for the film.

Under the guidance of Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera, the TŌN rehearsed tirelessly to perfect Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 for the film’s soundtrack recording. Once the track was set, the student orchestra had the incredible opportunity to perform on stage alongside Bradley Cooper, who was fully transformed into Leonard Bernstein with makeup, for the filming of their 1989 Tanglewood performance.

For double bassist Milad Daniari, a 2018 TŌN graduate, this once-in-a-lifetime experience marked the pinnacle of his career. The presence of Bradley Cooper in full makeup as “Lenny” brought the spirit of Leonard Bernstein into the room, making it a truly unforgettable moment for the young musicians.

The inclusion of Bard College’s orchestra in “Maestro” not only highlights the exceptional talent of these young musicians but also represents the fruitful collaboration between the worlds of academia and entertainment. This unique opportunity showcases the value of bridging the gap between the arts, elevating the visibility of academic institutions like Bard College and providing a platform for emerging talent to shine on the silver screen.