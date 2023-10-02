Netflix Expands Merchandise Strategy with One Piece Action Figures and Apparel

Netflix is continuing its efforts to engage and monetize its subscriber base offering merchandise inspired its shows. The streaming platform recently introduced action figures and apparel based on a new show called One Piece, which is adapted from a popular Japanese manga. This move marks a departure from Netflix’s previous strategy of selling merchandise only after a show has proven successful.

One Piece follows the story of a young pirate on a quest to find the ultimate treasure, known as the “One Piece.” The manga has sold over 516 million copies worldwide since its release in 1997, and an animated movie adaptation topped the box office charts in Japan last year. Netflix took a risk creating merchandise for One Piece before gauging its popularity, but the show has already proven to be a hit since its debut on the platform in August.

Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, explained that the merchandise serves as a way to engage with fans who are passionate about the show and want to express their love for its characters. This strategy aligns Netflix with its streaming competitor, Disney, which has leveraged merchandise and experiences in its theme parks and cruises to generate revenue beyond box-office earnings.

Netflix has been exploring various avenues to maximize revenue from its subscriber base. It recently raised its subscription prices, cracked down on password-sharing, and introduced immersive experiences related to popular shows. These initiatives are aimed at maintaining fan engagement between seasons and creating additional streams of revenue.

The company’s efforts to expand its merchandise offerings come after it sunsetted its DVD mailing service, a business that was overshadowed the rise of streaming. As Netflix increasingly produces its own original content, it now has the opportunity to sell show-inspired products, unlike when it primarily licensed content from other studios.

In conclusion, Netflix’s decision to sell One Piece merchandise reflects its commitment to exploring new revenue opportunities and deepening fan engagement. By taking a page from Disney’s playbook, the streaming giant is capitalizing on the success of its original content and building out a range of experiences to keep subscribers entertained and invested in their favorite shows.

