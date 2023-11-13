Broadcom Gains Ground in IP Battle Against Netflix in Germany

Broadcom has achieved a significant legal win in its ongoing intellectual property dispute with Netflix in Germany. The German Federal Patent Court has recently delivered a preliminary opinion affirming the validity of a Broadcom patent associated with HEVC/H.265 video encoding. This development follows a ruling a Munich court in September, which found that Netflix’s use of HEVC, also known as H.265, in transporting 4K video, infringed Broadcom’s “‘366” patent.

In response to Netflix’s non-compliance with the Munich court’s injunction, Broadcom sought a ruling from the Federal Patent Court. The preliminary opinion in favor of Broadcom strengthens their position in seeking penalties for Netflix’s alleged patent violation. Under section 890 of the German Civil Procedure Code, the penalties may include government fines of up to €250,000 for each instance of infringement and/or up to six months’ imprisonment for board members of the infringing party.

While a final ruling the German Federal Patent Court is scheduled for July 18, 2024, after oral arguments have been presented, Netflix has yet to publicly address the injunction. This legal clash between Broadcom and Netflix dates back to 2018, with Netflix also contesting Dutch and U.S. patents related to HEVC. It is also likely that more patent disputes will arise concerning the usage of HEVC.

Germany holds significant importance to Netflix in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region, where it is the second largest market for the streaming giant after the UK, boasting over 10 million paid users in 2021 according to Statista. As the battle continues, the outcome of this legal tussle between Broadcom and Netflix will have implications not only for the two companies involved but also for the wider industry and the future utilization of HEVC technology.

FAQ

What is HEVC?

HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), also known as H.265, is a video compression standard used for transmitting high-quality video content, including 4K video.

What is the nature of the legal dispute between Broadcom and Netflix?

The legal dispute revolves around Broadcom’s claim that Netflix’s use of HEVC technology infringes on its intellectual property rights.

What penalties could Netflix face for violating the injunction?

If found in violation of the injunction, Netflix could face government fines of up to €250,000 for each act of infringement and potential imprisonment for members of its board of directors up to a maximum of six months.

How important is the German market for Netflix?

Germany is one of the key markets for Netflix in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region. With over 10 million paid users in 2021, it is the second largest market for the streaming service after the UK (source: Statista).