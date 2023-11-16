Netflix’s Loss to Amazon: Masters of the Universe Film Switches Hands

Netflix’s dominance in the streaming industry is waning, and it appears that even beloved franchises are slipping through its fingers. In an unexpected turn of events, the highly anticipated live-action Masters of the Universe film, which Netflix had poured a staggering $30 million into developing, is now being sought after Amazon Prime Video. This comes as a blow to Netflix, which had hoped to build on the success of its various Masters of the Universe projects.

The Masters of the Universe franchise, known for its popularity in the 1980s, has resurfaced in recent years with new adaptations. Netflix started with the critically acclaimed She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series, followed the mature-oriented Masters of the Universe: Revelation helmed Kevin Smith. Netflix also released the child-friendly CGI series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Meanwhile, a live-action film adaptation had been in the works for years, initially with Sony Pictures and Noah Centineo as the lead. When the estimated production cost skyrocketed to around $200 million, Netflix made the difficult decision to cancel the project, relinquishing its grasp on the coveted franchise.

However, Amazon Prime Video appears eager to seize the opportunity. While the rights to the property are still unconfirmed, it is clear that Amazon is interested in expanding its film catalog, as evidenced Courtenay Valenti, who was involved in the successful Warner Bros. film Barbie, now leading Amazon’s theatrical film and streaming division. Mattel, the company behind Masters of the Universe, aims to transform its toy line into a vast universe of films, and Amazon seems ready to follow in the footsteps of Warner Bros.

The question remains: Can He-Man compete with Barbie at the box office? Only time will tell. But for Netflix, the loss of a cherished action franchise further highlights the challenges it currently faces in retaining viewership and maintaining a strong position among its streaming rivals.

