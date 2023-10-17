Netflix Expands Game Streaming Beta to the US

Netflix has announced the expansion of its game streaming beta to the United States, following previous launches in Canada and the UK. This beta phase allows users to play games directly from the cloud on various devices, including TVs and computers. However, the availability of this service is currently limited.

Initially, the game selection consists of Netflix’s original titles, such as Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure. To play these games on their TVs, users need to download a designated controller app from Netflix onto their iPhone or Android smartphone. Currently, the game streaming feature is optimized for specific devices like Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Roku devices.

Netflix’s foray into gaming began with mobile games, but the company has bigger plans. It intends to launch games inspired its popular series, including Squid Game, Wednesday, Extraction, and Black Mirror. Additionally, Netflix is reportedly in talks with gaming giant Take-Two regarding a potential license for a game from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series.

This move into game streaming reflects Netflix’s ambition to diversify its offerings and enhance the subscriber experience. By expanding beyond streaming shows and movies, Netflix aims to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience to its users.

