New Netflix Animated Musical ‘Leo’ Revamps the Classroom Experience for Kids

An all-star voice cast and a fresh twist on the classic classroom setting come together in the new animated musical film, ‘Leo,’ now streaming on Netflix. Starring Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Jo Koy, and Sandler’s own daughters, Sadie and Sunny, ‘Leo’ offers a unique take on the school experience.

Leo, a 74-year-old lizard, has spent his entire life as a class pet in a Florida elementary school. Believing that lizards only live up to age 75, Leo embarks on a mission to escape. His plans involve involving the students in a special project—the care of the class pet. When the students discover that Leo can talk, they find solace in confiding in him about their troubles and seeking his advice.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the film, Sandler shares, “I just connect really hard with this, going to school, being with your friends, having private concerns that you don’t let anyone else know and then finding somebody to say, this is what’s making me upset, or nervous or scared. Having someone just kind of relax you and say, ‘Everyone feels that, you’re not alone.'”

‘Leo’ not only captivates kids with its colorful animation and catchy songs but also appeals to adults. Co-director David Wachtenheim explains, “We have the lizard who’s towards the end of his life, kids at the beginning of their life, and there’s something for everybody to relate to and to latch on to.”

The Canadian team responsible for bringing the film to life has delivered outstanding work. By collaborating with Vancouver-based animation studio Animal Logic, the crew created a visually captivating experience for viewers.

With its heartwarming story and relatable characters, ‘Leo’ is the perfect family film that will have everyone laughing, singing, and ultimately connecting with one another. So gather around, tune in to Netflix, and embark on this delightful musical adventure.

FAQs

Where can I watch ‘Leo’?

‘Leo’ is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

