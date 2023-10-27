Netflix Expands Licensing Strategy to Drive Value for Subscribers and Content Providers

Despite a drop in his price target for Netflix, Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI’s senior managing director, remains optimistic about the company’s future. Netflix has indicated its intentions to continue embracing its licensing strategy for older content from third-party providers, a move that they believe will deliver additional value to members and rights holders as the competitive landscape evolves.

In recent years, Netflix has seen notable success with shows like “Suits” gaining popularity through its licensing approach. The legal drama, which originally aired on the USA Network, became available on Netflix four years after its conclusion. During the period of June 19 to September 10, “Suits” accumulated an impressive 1 billion viewing hours on the streaming platform. Furthermore, Nielsen data reported Netflix revealed that the program garnered more viewership during those 12 weeks than any other film, original TV, or acquired TV content on streaming platforms.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, attributes this success to the platform’s global distribution footprint and its recommendation system, which helps bring content like “Suits” into the center of popular culture worldwide. Sarandos acknowledges the impact Netflix has on content through its vast reach, evidenced the show’s ability to captivate audiences globally.

Netflix’s licensing strategy has also been successful for other popular shows, such as HBO’s “Ballers” and “Insecure.” These shows experienced significant growth on the Netflix platform, leading to their appearance in the top 10 rankings on their original networks for the first time. Sarandos highlights the value that Netflix brings to its partners and competitors alike, showcasing the potential for mutually beneficial relationships.

As Netflix continues to collaborate with various providers, including direct competitors, the streaming giant aims to offer diverse content that caters to a wide range of tastes. The company’s success with licensing shows like “Friends” and “The Office” demonstrates its ability to attract new subscribers and capture the attention of existing members.

With a global subscriber base of 247.15 million in the third quarter, including 77.32 million in the U.S. and Canada, Netflix remains committed to its licensing strategy as a means to deliver value and expand its content catalog. By forging partnerships with content providers, Netflix aims to maintain its position as a leader in the streaming industry and continue offering a wide range of engaging programming to its subscribers.

