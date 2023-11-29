Netflix Boosts Game Strategy with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Netflix is upping its game with the addition of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series to its mobile lineup. Starting December 14th, Netflix customers will have access to “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” at no extra cost. This includes the classic titles: “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” all optimized for mobile play.

Previously released Rockstar Games, the collection has become one of the best-selling video-game franchises of all time. With anticipation building for “Grand Theft Auto 6,” the series’ first major release in a decade, it’s no surprise that these older titles are making their way to Netflix. The arrival of “Grand Theft Auto 6” is eagerly awaited, with its first trailer set to drop in early December.

Netflix’s strategy of integrating games into its core service has been successful in boosting customer engagement. With over 80 mobile games already available, Netflix aims to enhance its value to consumers without the hassle of ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees. The company’s long-term goal is to significantly increase customer engagement over the next few years.

In addition to the Grand Theft Auto series, Netflix has included games based on popular original series and films. Some of the recent additions include “Chicken Run: Eggstraction,” “Money Heist: The Interactive Fiction Game,” “Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold,” and “The Dragon Prince: Xadia.” There are also plans for a multiplayer action game based on Zach Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” movies.

The three GTA titles coming to Netflix on mobile offer players a range of exciting experiences. “Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition” takes players into Liberty City, a dark and ruthless world of crime. “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition” transports players to the neon-soaked tropical town of the 1980s, with Tommy Vercetti’s story of betrayal and revenge. Finally, “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition” follows CJ on a journey across the entire state of San Andreas to save his family and take control of the streets.

With the addition of the Grand Theft Auto series, Netflix continues to expand its gaming library, providing diverse and captivating experiences for its subscribers.

FAQ

When will the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy be available on Netflix?

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, including “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” will be available on Netflix starting December 14th.

Are there any additional charges to play the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Netflix?

No, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy will be available to Netflix customers at no additional cost on mobile platforms.

What other games are available on Netflix?

Netflix offers a growing lineup of over 80 mobile games across various genres. Some popular games include “Chicken Run: Eggstraction,” “Money Heist: The Interactive Fiction Game,” “Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold,” and “The Dragon Prince: Xadia.”