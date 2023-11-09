Netflix Expands Game Portfolio with New Titles Based on Originals

Netflix is taking its gaming ambitions to the next level with the launch of four new exclusive games based on popular originals on the streaming platform. Building on the success of previous game releases, including “Stranger Things” and “Queen’s Gambit,” the new titles are expected to resonate strongly with fans of these entertainment franchises.

The lineup includes “Chicken Run: Eggstraction” from animation studio Aardman, an interactive-fiction game tied to the hit series “Money Heist,” a narrative role-playing game called “Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold,” and an RPG titled “The Dragon Prince: Xadia” based on the animated show. These games will provide a new way for fans to explore the worlds and characters they love.

Netflix recognizes the value-add that games bring to its core video subscription and is now focusing more on developing games based on its shows and movies. The company has seen games for Netflix originals, such as “Too Hot to Handle” and “Love Is Blind,” perform above expectations, reinforcing the idea that Netflix IP games resonate strongly with members.

While the scale of Netflix’s games portfolio is still relatively small, the streaming giant is committed to expanding its offerings in the gaming sector. The company aims to synchronize the release of its games with related shows or movies, although it’s not always possible to achieve a day-and-date release.

In terms of the new releases, “Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold” is already available, with the others set to launch in the coming months. Netflix fans can expect an immersive gaming experience as they shape the fate of the Grishaverse, embark on heists in the “Chicken Run” world, join the crew in the “Money Heist” and make their mark in the world of Xadia.

FAQ:

Q: Will Netflix release more games based on its shows and movies?

A: Yes, Netflix is leaning more towards developing games based on its popular originals.

Q: Are Netflix’s games synchronized with the release of shows and movies?

A: Netflix tries to synchronize game releases, but it’s not always possible to have a day-and-date release.

Q: Are the new games available on all platforms?

A: The games will be available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, and PC.