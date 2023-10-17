Netflix Plans to Launch Innovative “Netflix Cup” Golf Tournament

Netflix is looking to enter the live sports arena with a unique twist. The streaming giant is set to launch the “Netflix Cup,” a golf tournament that will feature race-car drivers from the popular Formula 1 documentary series “Drive to Survive” and golfers from the similar effort called “Full Swing.” The match play tournament will take place at the Wynn Golf Club on the Las Vegas Strip, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

While this concept may sound familiar, with Warner Bros. Discovery having success with its own series of celebrity golf events, the “Netflix Cup” offers a cost-effective way for Netflix to expand its offerings without having to pay massive rights fees to another league. The event, sanctioned the PGA Tour and Formula 1, will be produced Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions.

Gabe Spitzer, vice president of nonfiction sports at Netflix, expressed excitement about the “Netflix Cup,” stating that it will take the increased fandom brought Netflix sports series to the next level. The event aims to showcase global stars from two popular hits and will be Netflix’s first-ever live sports event.

This venture into live sports is not Netflix’s first. The streaming platform has been testing various live-streamed concepts, including a stand-up special Chris Rock and a live streaming event for the “Love Is Blind” reunion. However, technical difficulties led to the event being unavailable for streaming until the following day.

The “Netflix Cup” serves a dual purpose of promoting both the sports involved and Netflix’s documentary series about them. Netflix has seen success with series such as “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Full Swing,” “Untold,” and “Quarterback.” Future series are in the works for track and field, soccer, rugby, and NASCAR.

Overall, Netflix’s foray into live sports with the innovative “Netflix Cup” golf tournament showcases the streaming giant’s desire to bring increased fandom to various sports and further expand its offerings.

