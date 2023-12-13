Netflix Partners with Geico for New Animated Film Marketing Campaign

Netflix has teamed up with Geico for its latest marketing venture, a custom creative campaign promoting the streaming platform’s ad-supported tier. The collaboration features Geico’s famous gecko mascot and Leo the lizard, the main character from the recently released animated film “Leo,” starring Adam Sandler.

Unlike previous co-branded initiatives Netflix, this campaign goes beyond product placement and actually showcases Geico’s ads on the streaming platform. This unique approach provides Geico with a more direct line to Netflix viewers and offers them a contextually relevant message.

The campaign includes a 30-second TV spot, online video ads, out-of-home placements, and social media elements. Creative studio Framestore and animation experts Animal Logic were involved in the development of the ads, which portray the Geico gecko as an on-set consultant, offering Leo advice on vocal warmup routines and finding the perfect lighting for a scene.

“Leo” has quickly become Netflix’s biggest animated film debut, attracting a staggering 34.6 million views within just six days of its premiere. The movie, featuring Adam Sandler, has also secured a spot in the top 10 list of English-language content on the streaming platform.

Magno Herran, Netflix’s Vice President of Marketing Partnerships, expressed enthusiasm for this joint effort, stating, “Bringing together the iconic Geico Gecko and the new reptile on the block Leo is a prime example of delivering more enjoyable ad experiences for our members and more relevant messages for advertisers. We look forward to creating more of these opportunities for our brand partners and members in the future.”

As Netflix continues to explore co-branded partnerships, it aims to offer marketers a chance to strengthen their products’ relationship with the streamer’s original programming. This campaign demonstrates the company’s willingness to adapt its marketing strategies and embrace more traditional commercials to foster engagement and future growth.