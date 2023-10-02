Netflix Acquires His Three Daughters for $7 Million at Toronto Film Festival

Netflix has secured the rights to the film His Three Daughters for just under $7 million, according to sources. The film, directed Azazel Jacobs, stars Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon. This marks Netflix’s third major acquisition from the Toronto Film Festival, following deals for Hit Man and Woman of the Hour.

CAA Media Finance brokered the worldwide rights deal for His Three Daughters. The film had its world premiere on September 9 at the Princess of Wales Theater and has received positive reviews for its tense and captivating portrayal of family dynamics. The story follows three estranged sisters who come together when their father’s health worsens. As they plan for the inevitable, they must confront their own issues and navigate the challenges of their father’s small apartment.

His Three Daughters is produced a team including Azazel Jacobs, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Lia Buman, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Matt Aselton, Tim Headington, Jack Selby, and Diaz Jacobs. The film is a co-production between High Frequency Entertainment, Arts & Sciences, Tango, Animal Pictures, Talkies Inc., and Case Study Films.

Netflix’s acquisitions at the Toronto Film Festival demonstrate the streaming giant’s continued investment in original content. With the addition of His Three Daughters to their catalog, Netflix expands its diverse range of films available to its global audience.

Sources: CAA Media Finance, Toronto Film Festival