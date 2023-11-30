New Documentary Exposes Scandal: Man On The Run

A gripping new documentary is set to captivate audiences on Netflix as it delves into the shocking tale of businessman Jho Low and the infamous 1MDB scandal. Titled “Man On The Run,” this eye-opening film aims to shed light on the series of events that led to international authorities hunting down Jho Low for money laundering and various other offenses.

In collaboration with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Jho Low orchestrated an elaborate scheme to exploit the 1MDB wealth fund, originally established to benefit the people of Malaysia. However, instead of using the funds for their intended purpose, Jho Low redirected them to fuel his extravagant and opulent lifestyle, funneling the money into international bank accounts.

The documentary takes viewers on a gripping journey as it unfolds the extent of Jho Low’s audacious exploits. From acquiring a private jet to rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jho Low spared no expense in establishing himself as a playboy. The film also features the insights of key figures such as 1MDB whistleblower Xavier André Justo and journalist Clare Rewcastle Brown, whose explosive exposé brought the scandal to light.

Director and executive producer Cassius Michael Kim emphasizes the significance of the 1MDB scandal in today’s world, stating, “In these turbulent times of unending malfeasance and greed, the 1MDB financial scandal stands above the rest for its unparalleled scale of theft and corruption.”

Prepare to be captivated “Man On The Run,” which is slated to debut exclusively on Netflix starting January 5, 2024. This thought-provoking documentary promises to not only expose the shocking truth behind the scandal but also serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked greed and corruption.

—

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the 1MDB scandal?

The 1MDB scandal refers to a massive corruption case involving the Malaysian government’s strategic investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). It was discovered that billions of dollars from the fund were misappropriated for personal gain individuals involved, leading to international investigations and arrests.

2. Who is Jho Low?

Jho Low is a businessman who gained notoriety for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal. He was accused of masterminding the elaborate scheme to divert funds from the 1MDB wealth fund for personal use. Currently wanted international authorities, Jho Low is on the run from justice.

3. When will “Man On The Run” be available on Netflix?

“Man On The Run” is set to premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on January 5, 2024.