New Netflix Korean Horror Series ‘The Bequeathed’ Set to Chill Viewers

The highly anticipated Korean horror series ‘The Bequeathed’ has finally received its release date on Netflix. Directed renowned filmmaker Yeon Sang-Do, known for his work on ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Peninsula,’ the zombie horror K-drama is set to premiere on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, ‘The Bequeathed’ follows the story of Yoon Seo-Ha (Kim Hyun-Joo), a young woman who discovers her uncle has passed away and left her with the family burial ground. As she mourns her loss, her half-brother Kim Young-Ho (Ryu Kyung-Soo) approaches her, demanding his share of the inheritance. Thus begins a series of chilling murders and ominous events that grip the town.

The cast also includes Park Hee-Soon as police detective Choi Seong-Joon, who investigates the dark connections between the burial ground and the haunting occurrences in the area. Park Byung-Eun takes on the role of Sang-Min, Seong-Joon’s junior colleague and partner in uncovering the disturbing secrets hiding within the murders.

The recently released trailer has left viewers on the edge of their seats, offering a glimpse into the horrors that await. From mysterious creatures to eerie rituals and gruesome murders, ‘The Bequeathed’ promises to deliver a thrilling and terrifying experience for fans of the genre.

Don’t miss the premiere of ‘The Bequeathed’ on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Prepare yourself for a bone-chilling journey into the depths of family history and the macabre.