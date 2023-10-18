Netflix’s $2.5 Billion Investment in Korean Content: A Global Breakout

Netflix’s recent announcement of a $2.5 billion investment in Korean content over the next four years has garnered attention worldwide. The streaming giant has already seen success with Korean shows like Squid Game, Kingdom, Hellbound, and more. The decision to heavily invest in Korea makes sense, considering that 60% of Netflix’s global members have sampled Korean content, with Korean series and films reaching the Netflix Top 10 in over 90 countries.

Netflix’s Korean chief, Don Kang, highlights the ability of the platform to bring Korean content to a global audience through localization efforts in over 30 languages. Kang believes that Netflix’s marketing and publicity power, combined with the love for Korean content among local audiences, makes it possible for Korean shows to resonate globally. Netflix’s $2.5 billion investment acknowledges the international reach of Korean content and its potential for global success.

While Netflix’s exact spending breakdown remains undisclosed, the investment encompasses not just production but also training initiatives and operations. In terms of volume, Netflix currently produces approximately 15-20 Korean drama series, five or six movies, and is in the early stages of developing unscripted programming. Additionally, Netflix acquires content that aligns with its diverse slate, which aims to showcase a variety of genres beyond traditional romantic dramas.

The success and dominance of Netflix in the Korean content market have had both positive and negative effects. While the platform has expanded opportunities for creativity and viewership, it has also disrupted the local content ecosystem and raised concerns about fair compensation for creators. The heavy spend Netflix has driven up costs and drawn attention to issues regarding residuals and back-end compensation.

Despite controversies, Netflix’s investment highlights the growing global interest in Korean content. With highly anticipated new seasons of Squid Game and other thrilling and romantic dramas on the horizon, it is clear that Netflix’s commitment to Korean content is paving the way for greater international exposure and success for Korean entertainment.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]