Fair Share Agreements in South Korea: A David and Goliath Battle

In a landmark settlement, Netflix Inc. and SK Broadband Inc. have resolved their five-year-long dispute over network usage fees in South Korea. While this victory is significant in its own right, it also holds broader implications for fair proceedings taking place in countries such as the US, India, Thailand, Indonesia, the Caribbean, and Brazil.

The European Commission’s inquiry into the future of connectivity infrastructure has revealed that Netflix is the primary contributor to traffic on fixed networks. The cost of accommodating the consistent growth of 20% to 30% year-over-year exceeds the benefits of content delivery networks and compression technologies. In response, the EU is developing a Digital Networks Act that includes a “fair contribution mechanism,” drawing inspiration from the Korean context.

Contrary to claims that usage fees would harm Netflix consumers, the partnership with SKB allows Netflix to improve its products, expand distribution, and reduce churn, all while sharing revenue for network usage costs. The end user experience remains unaffected.

Critics of fair share agreements argue that they would increase prices and reduce content availability. However, there have been no reports of actual harm. In fact, both Netflix and Google reported a 90% increase in profit in Korea in 2022 compared to the previous year. Netflix’s third-quarter results showed a net profit margin of 22.4% and a record-breaking 247 million subscribers. The introduction of new paid share and ad-supported products provides lower-priced entry points for users, while Netflix has strategically adjusted the price of its mainline service over the last decade.

The South Korean court’s decision in favor of SKB against the global giant Netflix has been widely seen as a David and Goliath battle. Netflix appealed the ruling, but SKB lodged a countersuit of unjust enrichment. While the exact amount Netflix paid to SKB remains undisclosed, it is clear that SKB emerged as the victor in the second round of proceedings.

This outcome has been influenced public opinion, the court’s reasoning, and pressure from the South Korean National Assembly. The Network Free Ride Prevention Act, which addresses supposed abuse foreign content providers related to usage fees, has also played a role. Korean lawmakers have introduced seven bills to combat alleged unfair practices content providers, including discriminatory conditions, unjust delay or refusal to conclude contracts, refusal to pay for network use, refusal to supply content, and misleading explanations of service charges.

While the legislative process continues, South Korea is taking a proactive stance in addressing these issues. Korean operators and content players are calling for fair share arrangements that promote a more balanced distribution of intellectual property and distribution rights. The global community is closely watching these developments, recognizing South Korea’s potential to lead the way in establishing fair standards.

FAQ