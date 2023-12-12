Netflix’s K-drama Goodbye Earth Still on Hold, Yoo Ah-in’s Involvement Uncertain

Netflix has confirmed that the release of its highly-anticipated K-drama, Goodbye Earth, has been indefinitely postponed. Reports circulated claiming that the series would premiere in April 2024, with Yoo Ah-in’s involvement minimized due to recent controversies. However, Netflix has dismissed these claims, stating that the release schedule has not been determined and that the series is still temporarily on hold.

Earlier this year, Yoo Ah-in faced allegations of illegal drug use after testing positive for propofol and marijuana. As a result, he was replaced as the lead in Netflix’s Hellbound, and his other projects with the streaming platform have been delayed. It remains uncertain whether Yoo will continue to be a part of Goodbye Earth.

Netflix initially postponed the premiere of Goodbye Earth back in March, following police investigations into Yoo’s alleged drug use. The streaming service has yet to provide an update on the situation or confirm the actor’s involvement in the series.

Goodbye Earth, based on Kotaro Isaka’s novel The Fool At The End Of The World, revolves around four individuals grappling with the impending doom of an asteroid collision. Yoo Ah-in was announced as the lead actor, alongside Ahn Eun-jin, Jeon Seong-woo, and Kim Yoon-hye. Originally set to air this year, the production has faced setbacks due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding Yoo’s personal life.

While fans eagerly await the release of Goodbye Earth, Netflix has assured viewers that they will receive further information on the specific premiere schedule once it is confirmed. The streaming platform appreciates the support and interest shown in the series, emphasizing their commitment to delivering a captivating and engaging viewing experience.